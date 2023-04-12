The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela has provisionally withdrawn the case of murder against four men accused of murder of Hillary Gardee.

The matter was provisionally withdrawn after the State Prosecutor told the court that a witness could not be found.

Philemon Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkuna were accused and arrested for alleged involvement in Gardee’s killing, who was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary-General, Godrich Gardee.

She was allegedly kidnapped and her body later found in a plantation outside Mbombela in 2022.

One of the accused, Lukhele, is out on bail while the other three accused are in police custody.

Mpumalanga court denies request for a postponement in the Hillary Gardee murder trial



[BREAKING NEWS] The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela has provisionally withdrawn the case of murder against four men accused of murder of #HillaryGardee Tune into #UpdateAtNoon at 12:00 for more on this and other stories#SABCNews pic.twitter.com/ckXDSLhSjo — #UpdateAtNoon 104-107fm 📻 (@UpdateAtNoon) April 12, 2023

♦️Must Watch♦️ Day 2: The four accused of the kidnapping and murder of #HillaryGardee have arrived at Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, Mbombela for trial We will not stop until justice is served for the most vulnerable of people in our society, being women and children. pic.twitter.com/PwJAfR5bAS — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 12, 2023