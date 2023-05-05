The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will be opposing bail in the Soweto murder case. 50-year-old Nqobile Ndlovu, and her partner 39-year-old Mthunzi Zulu made a brief appearance in the Protea Glen Magistrate’s Court, where the matter was postponed to next week Friday.

This is to allow Ndlovu, who is accused number one, to apply for a Legal Aid lawyer. Nldovu had in the first appearance told the court that she would get a private counsel.

The pair is suspected of killing five-year-old Mduduzi Zulu and six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye in Soweto last month.

The two boys were found dead, and their bodies mutilated.

“Both accused before court have indicated that they will be bringing formal bail applications to be released on bail and as the NPA; we will be opposing such an application. However, the date is not yet set as we are currently dealing with legal representation for accused number one,” says NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane.

Soweto residents protested outside the court demanding that the accused in the brutal murder of two boys be denied bail: