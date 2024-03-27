State to argue against AKA, Tibz murder suspects’ bail application

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The State is expected to argue against the bail application of five men accused of the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.

Forbes and Motsoane were killed in Durban last year.

Police announced the arrests last month, saying an elaborate operation was put in place to kill Forbes.

Two more suspects are being held in Eswatini, awaiting the outcome of an extradition application.

In a sworn affidavit, the alleged orchestrator of the hit, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, admitted to receiving R800 000 but has indicated that it was for legitimate work by his company.

So far, several of his co-accused have indicated that they have been assaulted by police, forced into confessions or that their families have been threatened.

Lindani Ndimande said in his bail application that four of his siblings had been killed by police and that the suspects being held in Eswatini, fled because of this.

