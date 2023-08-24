The state is expected to cross-examine one of the accused in the trial of the late Collins Chabane Municipality mayor, Moses Maluleke, in the High Court in Polokwane Limpopo.

Wiseman Baloyi will take the stand when the trial resumes on Thursday morning.

The court is currently in a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements of two of the accused.

The lawyer for Isaac Mudau and Wiseman Baloyi, Advocate Amukelani Baloyi, has been arguing that the pair gave the statements under duress.

In his testimony on Wednesday, Wiseman Baloyi said that he made the statement to the police under duress.

Baloyi claimed he was assaulted and tortured for three days prior to giving his statement. He also disputed some signatures in the statement, saying they were not his. He also pointed out three pages that he does not recognise in the confession statement.

The state is also expected to call two more witnesses before it concludes its case.

VIDEO | Family of murdered Collins Chabane Municipality mayor demands capture of alleged mastermind: