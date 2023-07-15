The State has revised the charges against Asanda Makaluza, accused of pouring hot water on a child in Langa, on the Cape Flats, to attempted murder.

Makaluza appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court where she was denied bail.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the original charge against the suspect was assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. However, due to the severity of the child’s injuries, the charge has been upgraded to attempted murder.

The case has been postponed until September 20, 2023 to allow for further investigation.

The incident, which has shocked the community, occurred in Langa and resulted in significant harm to the child.

The decision to escalate the charges reflects the seriousness of the alleged crime and the potential impact on the young victim’s life.

Makaluza’s bail application was denied, indicating the court’s concern about the gravity of the offence and the potential risk posed by the accused.

As the case progresses, authorities will continue to investigate the matter thoroughly to gather all necessary evidence and ensure a fair and just legal process.

CONTENT WARNING: Woman accused of pouring boiling water on four year-old

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

EFF CAPE METRO STATEMENT REGARDING THE WOMAN FROM LANGA, ASANDA MAKALUZA, WHO BURNT A FOUR-YEAR OLD CHILD WITH BOILING WATER pic.twitter.com/2PEpZpSFla — EFF_Cape_Metro (@EFF_Cape_Metro) July 6, 2023