The state has closed its case against the Enyobeni tavern owners Sikhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, who were accused of admitting minors inside the tavern and selling liquor to underage children.

The couple was arrested after 21 patrons including under aged children died at the tavern at Scenery Park in East London in June last year.

The trial has been adjourned to October 24 for the defence to call its first witnesses.

One of the parents Ntonizonke Mgangala says they are happy with the case’s progress.

“As parents we are happy with the progress and the way the witnesses have given their own side of the story. With feel the evidence they gave is enough and will be in our favour. We are hoping for a victory on our side.”

VIDEO: Parents continue to mourn victims:

