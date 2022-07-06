Healthcare practitioner in the Eastern Cape Health Department Dr Litha Matiwane told mourners at the mass funeral of the victims of Enyobeni tavern tragedy a stampede as the cause of death of the 21 young people has been ruled out.

Matiwane told mourners during the ceremonial mass funeral where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a eulogy.

JUST IN: Dr Litha Matiwane tells mourners at the #EnyobeniTavern official programme: ‘Death as a result of a stampede can be ruled out.’#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/AIrJBk7P6O — Chriselda ‘Babes We Ndaba’ Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) July 6, 2022

Hundreds of mourners, including government officials and traditional leaders, among other dignitaries, attended the mass funeral venue, where the official programme is currently underway at Scenery Park outside East London, in the Eastern Cape.

Following the tragedy, the Enyobeni tavern was shut down, while the Eastern Cape Liquor Board opened a criminal case against its owner.

Earlier, Eastern Cape Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana urged people not to speculate the results of the investigation, including the post-mortem results as the process is yet to be completed.

Kinana said, “You need to [be] very meticulous when you deal with a case like this one, which is not an obvious case. So, that is why we are saying, let us be so kind to give our detectives the time to do their work. So [that] we can get results that we all are proud of and get answers of what has happened,” added Kinana.

The funeral is currently under way:

There is blame to be laid. It should also be laid at those making money off the dreams of our children who break the law selling liquor to underged children.#SABCNEWS — Chriselda ‘Babes We Ndaba’ Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) July 6, 2022

Postmortem results are not yet out. They are waiting for results from tests done in Cape Town https://t.co/hr90lN8mge — Chriselda ‘Babes We Ndaba’ Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) July 6, 2022