Various stakeholders have converged at the Polokwane High Court, Limpopo where an urgent application by the National Liquor Traders Association for the scrapping of the Limpopo Liquor Act is being heard.

The Act moves the cut off time for the sale of alcohol from 2a.m. in the morning to midnight.

The association argues that the cuts in trading hours negatively affect the industry and the entertainment sector.

The Act came into effect on the first of August.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial chairperson, Tshilidzi Maraga says small businesses will suffer if the act is not interdicted.

“To plead with the [Rodgers Monama] MEC of Economic Development, Environment, and Tourism (Ledet) that what they did to implement the act without going through public participation, was to look down upon the regulation. Worse than that, we also have Members of Parliament in the same portfolio and this thing was never debated in the same portfolio,” adds Maraga.

The video below is reporting more on the story: