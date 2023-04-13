Eskom says breakdowns at generating units have increased to over 18 000 megawatts and stage six load shedding will therefore continue until further notice.

Eskom says in a statement that an additional five thousand eight hundred megawatts of generating capacity is offline.

Power stations affected include Duvha, Medupi and Tutuka.

South Africa has been experiencing severe rolling blackouts in recent months and economists say this is putting severe constraints on the economy.

Most of South Africa’s energy is currently supplied by Eskom which relies on aging coal fired power stations. However, the country has embarked on a just energy transition to renewables like solar and wind.

See Eskom’s tweet below:

#POWERALERT1 Due to further breakdowns of generation units on Wednesday evening, Stage 6 loadshedding

will remain in force until further notice. pic.twitter.com/9fWr2iK9EE — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 13, 2023