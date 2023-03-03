Eskom’s acting Group CEO Calib Cassim says the nation should not accept stage six load shedding.

Cassim says the funding support measures announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in his Budget should ensure the reduction in the levels of load shedding.

National Treasury announced a R254 billion debt funding relief for Eskom over the next three years.

Cassim was addressing the media at the inter-ministerial briefing in Pretoria on the state of the electricity crisis.

“Which means the long lead spares that Thomas Conradie in generation needs to procure, the resources that he needs to deliver on, fulfilling the actual outage requirements, plus the flexibility that we now have on procurement within the governance rules, there should be no excuses from an Eskom perspective and a generation perspective, why we should not see load shedding reduced going forward. We must not accept stage six, we need these stages to come down.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is being hauled to court yet again. This time over load shedding, a crisis that has negatively impacted the lives of many South Africans with no clear end in sight. The United Democratic Movement and others have turned to the High Court for relief.

UDM’s decision to take President Ramaphosa to court: Bantu Holomisa