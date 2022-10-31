Eskom is implementing Stage 2 rolling blackouts from 05:00 on Monday morning until 05:00 on Tuesday.

Stage 2 will be implemented during the evening peaks from 16:00 until midnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more updates will be published on Wednesday.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes. Since yesterday afternoon, a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs. A unit each at Kendal, Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.”

Increasing maintenance

Last week, Eskom said it has ramped up its transmission grid maintenance in an effort to prevent rolling blackouts from spreading into the transmission space.

The power utility gave an update on the Transmission Development Plan (TDP) for the period 2021 to 2031 with various stakeholders.

Eskom says notable progress has been made through the Transmission Development Plan in implementing identified capital projects to help strengthen the transmission grid and accommodate new generation capacity.

The Transmission system’s primary role is to supply electricity in bulk to load centres, municipalities and individual consumers.

It says it is concerning that energy availability has deteriorated, calling for more investments and collaborations.

Operational stability

Earlier this month, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Head Andy Mothibi told Parliament of massive organised crime at Eskom.

He said officials have developed sophisticated methods of hiding their involvement in companies that do business with the entity.

Mothibi said one case involves the supply of poor-quality coal from the Brakfontein mine for the Majuba Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Good quality coal from a different mine was presented for testing but what was delivered was coal from Brakfontein which had been ruled unsuitable.

However, despite such reports about the utility, CEO Andre de Ryter said Eskom is on its road to operational stability.

He elaborates in the report below: