Eskom has ramped up transmission grid maintenance in an effort to prevent rolling blackouts from spreading into the transmission space.

The power utility gave an update on the Transmission Development Plan (TDP) for the period 2021 to 2031 with various stakeholders.

This update forms part of Eskom’s Transmission licence requirements issued by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) which calls for the power utility to publish a TDP update annually. It comes at a time when South Africans have to contend with rolling blackouts that are set to go into the weekend.

Eskom says notable progress has been made through the Transmission Development Plan in implementing identified capital projects to help strengthen the transmission grid and accommodate new generation capacity.

Eskom Managing Director of Transmission, Segomoco Scheppers says, “Various plans were implemented at the vet kop substation outside Polokwane in Limpopo to mitigate this risk, other projects are ongoing bid window for renewable energy projects. In total 6 IPP projects contributing 682 megawatts were commissioned bringing a total of 91 IPP projects with a total contribution of over 7000 megawatts in the grid.”

The power utility’s officials have given a TDP update saying these efforts will help reduce the risk of rolling blackouts and help the country achieve long-term energy security.

“Given the uncertainty in the longer term, we have decided to put specific focus on the implementation of projects in the next five years extremely critical. Extra high voltage lines and 60 transformers with a capital investment of R72.2 billion by the financial year 2027,” explains Scheppers.

The Transmission system’s primary role is to supply electricity in bulk to load centres, municipalities and individual consumers.

Eskom says it is concerning that energy availability has deteriorated calling for more investments and collaborations. “Based on these adjusted generation assumptions approximately 53GW of new generation capacity is needed by 2032 and this will be sourced mainly from renewable energy resources. This will require us to accelerate investment in the Transmission Infrastructure while also strengthening substations where we have capacity,” he adds.

Eskom says the unbundling process is at an advanced stage, the utility has complied with Nersa on the licence applications and looks set to complete the process in 2024.

“The National Transmission Company South Africa has been registered already. The binding major agreements have been signed with the new subsidiary. Employees will be transferred to the new company with no disruptions. The lender will give approval,” Scheppers concludes.

Eskom says it continues its Transmission work in line with the latest versions of Government’s Integrated Resource Plan. It has also denounced vandalism of its infrastructure saying this also sets the utility back.

