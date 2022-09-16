Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi says he will go to those dark places in the mauls to win back the ball to give the team every chance of beating Argentina in round five of the Rugby Championship in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

The Springboks have reiterated that Argentina is a very dangerous side, both in terms of physicality and the ability to make their opponents pay for mistakes. The Boks need a win to stay in contention in the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks are their own worst enemies at the best of times and coming off a win in round four of the rugby championship means they can either capitalise on some winning momentum, or take a step back.

They took two steps back in the Rugby Championship following up a win over the All Blacks with a loss, and then failing to get their act together against the Wallabies in Adelaide.

Their win in round four in Sydney saw them save face but now they have to play the emotionally charged Pumas whose players are amongst the very best in the world in several departments.

“Well we just have to do what we do as a team that’s making sure we play our game plan and also play what is in front of us. They are all good, Matera is good under the high ball, Kremer is good with the ball, Montoya is very good with ball and Creevy is good when he comes on and we know what to do as a team. We just have to make sure at the breakdown, we look after the ball because without the ball, we can’t do anything. If we don’t keep the ball, they are going to have a field day and they have a very good kicking game. Boffelli has been kicking very well and he has being getting penalties with each guy making their tackles and getting over the ball, us as the loose forwards have to do what we do, make sure we manage the field,” says Kolisi.

The Rugby Championship is still there for the taking, although on Thursday in Melbourne, New Zealand’s last gasp 39-37 win over Australia ensured the Kiwis stay out in front on the log.

South Africa has paid close attention to what happened to Australia in particular when they toured Argentina, in round one they put forty points past Los Pumas, and in round two, the favour was returned.

Add to that a win over New Zealand in round three, Argentina demands the very best from their opponents these days.

“If you pitch up on the day and you are not switched on in this championship. Any team can be punished on the day, we saw between the All Blacks and Australia, it was also a tight game so there are no easy games anymore at this competition and that is the main challenge for us. We have to make sure that we are switched on over wise if we are not switched on you saw what happened to Australia when they played against them here they gave them forty points so we are not going to underestimate anything they have selected their best team very strong it will be a tough challenge but once again, it is things we are prepared for,” says Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

The Springboks are desperate to find some consistency in their performances, and they’ve left it late at that.

The kick-off will after 9pm on Saturday for the Boks’ penultimate match of the Rugby Championship.