The Springboks have learnt valuable lessons from their Rugby Championship encounters against the Antipodean nations in the tournament. Attention now turns to Argentina in Buenos Aires in round five.

The Green and Gold are too aware that Argentina is a force to be reckoned with in world rugby, after wins over both Australia and New Zealand in the Rugby Championship this season.

The Boks always thread carefully against Los Pumas, but, now the South American nation’s recent form has blown the Rugby Championship wide open with just two rounds left to play.

There is still no clear favourite, New Zealand lead on 10 log points, one ahead of South Africa, Argentina and Australia are all on 9 points.

And while Argentina’s form away from home has seen them beat the best in the world, their home form is nothing to sniff at either.

A bonus point win would be just what the Doctor ordered, but Argentina at home is not the team to give up much if anything.

South Africa blitz woeful Australia in tempestuous Rugby Championship Testy

The Boks are buoyed by a fourth-round win over Australia but have proved time and again that they’re a side that shoots themselves in the foot, so the form is no comfort going into this must-win clash in round five.

The Springboks would do well not to believe their own hype or that which surrounds Argentina, rather respect the opposition and know they’re a side that doesn’t live on one-off wins anymore.

The match kicks off at ten past nine this coming Saturday night from Buenos Aires, it’s a tough place to get a win, but at this stage of the tournament a state of play that is non-negotiable.