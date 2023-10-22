Postmortem conducted on Vredefort siblings

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Free State Department of Health has confirmed that postmortems have been conducted on the bodies of three and four-year-old siblings Palesa and Bohlale Kutoane from Vredefort.

The sisters died after allegedly eating snacks from a local tuck shop.

The Free State Department of Health’s spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi, says they have collected all the necessary medical evidence for further medico-legal investigations which will determine whether criminal proceedings need to be instituted.

The children were buried on Saturday despite their family’s wishes to know the exact cause of death before their burial.

During the funeral, a relative said that knowing the cause of death could have helped them find closure.

Mvambi says: “We have done all the necessary investigations and we are satisfied that we got all the information we need in order to finalize the postmortem. The department urges all parties involved to desist from speculation on the causes of death until the final postmortem report is issued to the SAPS for their determination as to whether there are any criminal proceedings to be instituted thereafter.”

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed yet another learner’s death due to alleged food poisoning.

It’s claimed that the grade three learner and another pupil complained of stomach cramps after eating a pack of biscuits from a local spaza shop.

The department said learners from a Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa in Tshwane were rushed to a medical facility and four were hospitalized after they ate snacks allegedly bought from a street vender.-Reporting by Nontsokolo Stemmere

The video below is reporting more on the story: