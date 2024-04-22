Nxesi launches Labour Activation Programme in Free State

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says the aim of the Labour Activation Programme launched in the Free State is to create short and long-term jobs.

He says this can only be achieved through growing the economy.

Nxesi says unemployed graduates still lack skills, stressing that this is what the department wants to address.

“This programme is about the massification of our young people from different industries. From agriculture to ICT, tourism, construction and so on, where these young people will be trained, trained for between 12 to 36 months. But also these young people will be attached to some job post-training where they can be able to get some experience. It’s a massive programme.”

This initiative, ladies and gentlemen, demonstrates government's serious commitment to mitigating the effects of unemployment and creating meaningful work and training opportunities for our people – and to embed these processes and programmes into the future.