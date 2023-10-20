Crackdown on expired goods in Vredefort

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Consumer protection officers from the Department of Economic Development in the Free State have confiscated expired, counterfeit and illicit goods from various shops owned by foreign nationals in Vredefort.

This follows the death of two siblings aged three and four who allegedly consumed expired snacks. Among the confiscated items were unbranded snacks with no clear expiry date, unidentified meat, counterfeit and illicit cigarettes as well as counterfeit sanitary pads.

The death of two siblings in Vredefort has the community of up in arms.

Some members of the community joined government officials to raid various shops in the town.

A storeroom at the back of one of shops was flooded with water and declared unsanitary by officials.

Concerns over sale of expired items: