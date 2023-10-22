Consumer Goods Council concerned about fake products in SA market

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa CEO Zinhle Tyikwe says there is a lot of illicit and counterfeit food stuff, tobacco and alcohol in the market.

She was speaking during an event organised by Gauteng police where R3 billion worth of counterfeit goods including footwear, clothing, medicine, cigarettes and alcohol were destroyed.

This comes amid the deaths of children some of whom fell ill after allegedly consuming food or snacks bought at spaza shops.

Tyikwe has urged communities to work with relevant stakeholders including law enforcement and government to expose those involved in the trading of counterfeit and illicit goods.

“If you were to buy at your nearest store, a pack of cigarettes that is less than R22, that tobacco, that cigarette is illicit. Because that person is not paying taxes to the government. Ngiyanicela (I’m pleading with you) communities let’s be aware of all those tobacco products that we are buying [and the] dangers of it. Awuwazi ukuthi (you don’t know), how was it made, what is inside and what you are smoking,” adds Tyikwe.

