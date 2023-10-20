Another kid dies from allegedly consuming biscuits from a spaza shop

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

One learner has died while another is in a critical condition in hospital after they allegedly consumed biscuits bought from a local spaza shop in Tshepisong west of Johannesburg.

It is alleged that the two Grade 3 learners from Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School complained of stomach cramps in class and were rushed to the local clinic.

There has been another case recently of learners dying after eating snacks from spaza shops.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, “We continue to urge SGBs, parents and communities at large to be always vigilant towards food or snacks that is sold in and around our schools. Where it is suspected that the food may have been on an expiry, such information must be shared with the authorities.”

Soweto case

Earlier this month, two boys died at a clinic in Naledi, Soweto after they allegedly ate biscuits bought from a tuck shop.

The community called for the shop to be shut down after the incident.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they were still investigating the cause of death.

Nevhuhulwi said, “The police can confirm that they are investigating two inquest dockets after two kids aged five and six died at the clinic in Naledi on the 1st of October 2023. The cause of death is unknown at this stage pending post-mortem results.”