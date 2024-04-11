Gauteng police seize over R17 mln worth of counterfeit goods

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng police have seized counterfeit goods worth over R17 million within a week of operations in the City of Johannesburg.

The operation targeted shops and storage facilities at Bree Street, in the Johannesburg CBD.

Items imitating well-known clothing, sport apparel, shoes, watch brands, pharmaceutical products, stationary, nail as well as hair products were confiscated.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk elaborates, “National Counterfeit Unit led another integrated takedown operation targeting shops and storage facilities in Bree Street, Johannesburg CBD on Thursday, 11 April. The team executed a search and seizure warrant which resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth over R2 million. The team comprised of SAPS members, officials from the South African Revenue Services, Gauteng Traffic Saturation Unit, various Brand Protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens and private security. Just a week ago, the team conducted similar operations in Fordsburg and the Johannesburg CBD respectively which resulted in the collective seizure of counterfeit and illicit goods worth over R15 million.”