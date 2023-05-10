KwaZulu-Natal police say they have confiscated more than R400 million worth of counterfeit goods at the Durban harbour.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police searched what they believed to be a suspicious container.

Netshiunda says investigations are under way. “Police were at the Durban harbour, doing profiling, they identified a suspicious container, upon searching it, they found it contained counterfeit goods worth over R400 million. The container was carrying clothes and other staff. Investigations are under way and we know where the container comes from and where the goods were heading to. The investigation will lead us to those who are responsible.”

VIDEO | Counterfeit goods worth over R400 million seized at Durban port: