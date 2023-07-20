A wave of violence and killings in Humansdorp has triggered a response from the police, prompting the establishment of a specialised task team to tackle the escalating crimes and address the alarming number of shootings in the area.

Over the past week alone, the community has been rocked by a series of tragic incidents, resulting in six fatalities and numerous injuries.

Among the victims was a 17-year-old boy, who tragically lost his life to a fatal gunshot wound. Additionally, a 12-year-old boy was wounded in the same incident, further highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence.

The escalating violence continued with two other fatal shootings, a stabbing, and an attempted murder case, leaving the community shaken and gripped by fear. Adding to the grim toll, another teenager suffered a brutal assault by a mob, resulting in a tragic loss of life.

In response to the alarming situation, Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, announced that a task team has been assembled under the direction of the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene.

The team is mandated to promptly investigate these heinous crimes and work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Colonel Naidu emphasises the importance of community collaboration with law enforcement agencies to put an end to the violence that has plagued the area.

She conveys the provincial commissioner’s concern regarding the recent spike in murders in kwaNomzamo and assures the community that additional resources would be deployed to maintain law and order and effectively combat the surge in criminal activities.

Lt. Gen. Mene’s multi-disciplinary team will employ a comprehensive approach to tackle the root causes of the violence and restore a sense of security to the community.

As investigations continue, police have urged residents not to take matters into their own hands, stressing that vigilantism only compounds the issue.