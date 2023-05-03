The Soweto Highway between Bakwena and Hennessy streets has been blocked off to traffic by angry Meadowlands residents.

They are protesting against a spate of murders in the area that remain unsolved.

It’s believed that three people have been murdered in the area in the past two weeks.

Several others have been injured by criminals. However, no one has been arrested for the crimes.

Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson, Obed Sibasa explains. “It’s alleged three people have been killed in the past two weeks. The last was a female on Sunday. Some are in hospital due to criminal elements terrorising the community allegedly suspected to be from Mzimhlophe hostel. The situation is under control with heavy police presence. We urge motorists to avoid and use alternative routes.”