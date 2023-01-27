The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the murder accused Flávio Hlabangwane has made further submissions to the High Court in Johannesburg that he had planned to kill his cousin and lover, Tshepang Pitse.

Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to murder and defeating the ends of justice charges.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Soweto in November 2021, after Pitse’s body parts were allegedly found in a fridge at his home.

Police say the parts were linked to a human skull found buried in a shallow grave in Glen Ridge.

The matter has been postponed to the 31st of this month for arguments.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says, “And thereafter the court will pronounce on his guilt or innocence. If found guilty, the case will then move to the sentence proceedings stage where both parties may bring evidence in mitigation or aggravation of the sentence. Once that is done both parties will then be given an opportunity to argue in trying to convince the court what suitable sentence they deem fit for the crimes he has committed.”