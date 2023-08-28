Johannesburg Water says they have been saddened by the drowning of a 10-year child in Soweto.

Tshepo Moloi drowned on Sunday at a Johannesburg Water’s contractor site in Mofolo.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says there is a pool of ground water at the shaft where Moloi drowned.

Shabalala says a case has been opened at the Moroka police station.

“The MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Councillor Jack Sekwaila and a Johannesburg Water team visited the incident site and the boy’s family home in Mofolo South this morning, 28 August. A case has been opened at Moroka police station and the Department of Employment and Labour is conducting an independent investigation. An internal Johannesburg Water investigation is also currently under way to establish what led to this tragedy. The entity will fully cooperate with relevant authorities for any further probes.”