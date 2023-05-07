Members of the public in Cape Town and Johannesburg have displayed mixed reaction to the British kingdom, and the coronation of Britain’s King Charles.

Charles took his coronation oath in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

The coronation ceremony on Saturday was attended by members of the Royal Family, world leaders and dignitaries at Westminster Abbey.

International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor was among the dignitaries.

Thousands of people lined the streets of central London to celebrate the King’s ascension to the throne.

The British King then presided over a military parade behind Buckingham Palace. Charles and his family later waved to the crowd from the Palace balcony.

One Capetonian says, “It was interesting, I think its amazing, we are able to see the coronation in our life time, I feel a bit apathetic about Charles.”

Many Johannesburg residents say they enjoyed spending the day in-front of their television sets watching the coronation on Saturday.

One Joburg resident, who watched the event says, “I have been following the royal family for many years and and it was quite sad when I heard about the queen’s death, but I did enjoy watching the King’s coronation and I think it’s going to bring upliftment, and it’s going to continue the legacy I feel.”

Another resident says, “It was quite an experience watching the crowning and the celebrations and especially the royal outfits they were quite breathtaking. ”

VIDEO: Head of the British monarch crowned:



Additional repoting by Sashin Naidoo.