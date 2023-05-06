The UK’s I am faithful, has taken his coronation oath in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

The coronation ceremony is being attended by members of the Royal Family, world leaders and dignitaries at Westminster Abbey.

Thousands of people have lined the streets of central London to celebrate the King’s ascension to the throne.

While taking the oath Charles was asked by the priest, ” Your Majesty, are you willing to make, subscribe and declare oath.”

And he responded by saying, “I am willing. I Charles, do solemnly in the presence of God and the prophets , testify and declare that I am faithful, that I will according to the true intent of the throne to uphold and maintain to the best of powers according to law.”

King Charles’ wife, Camila, has also been annointed and crowned.

South Africa

Scores of people have gathered at Durban’s Rhumbelow Theatre to watch the coronation of King Charles the 3rd on a big screen.

The hall is decorated with bunting of small Union Jack flags, English breakfasts on order and tables set with cakes and eats for high tea.

The Vice Chairperson of the British Cultural and Heritage Association in KwaZulu-Natal, Graeme Fuller, says they have organised the event to give people an opportunity to enjoy the spectacle without being interrupted by rolling blackouts.

Fuller says, “I don’t expect to see another coronation in my lifetime and for most of us its a once off opportunity to see such a thing. Another question is how much longer will the British government and the population tolerate the kind of expenditure to keep the royal family functioning. So if there is another coronation any time soon, it might not be as large scale as this one. This one is also scaled down from the previous one.”

VIDEO: Durban hosts events to celebrate King Charles’ coronation:

St Cyprians Anglican Church’s Father Dane Elsworth says a special service will be held in Durban on Sunday to celebrate the coronation.

Elsworth says, We’re having a big church service with lots of choral music. We have the Durban Chamber Choir present, we have a trumpeter form the philharmonic orchestra, we have an ensemble, we have the local the British honorary consul in KZN, who will pay the tribute, then afterwards – we have a party with a pipe band and live music, just to enjoy the festivities.”

Additional reporting by Dries Liebenberg