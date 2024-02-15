South Africans divided on Ramaphosa’s child of democracy, Tintswalo

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africans continue to share their views about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s child of democracy, Tintswalo.

Ramaphosa introduced the Tintswalo to the county during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last week.

He told the good story of Tintswalo, a 30-year-old beneficiary of the country’s democracy and its policies, saying many today live better lives than the lives by their parents and grandparents under apartheid.

Not everyone seems to agree with the President’s claims, evident from the responses SABC News received from a social media post asking people to share their “Tintswalo” experiences of the new dispensation.

Many say, “I am not Tintswalo” highlighting issues like failure to acquire RDP houses, lapsed social relief grant payments and no prospects for employment.

A contributor from Limpopo shares his story of struggling to get work after receiving two academic qualifications.

“I am a 2x Graduate (B Com Economics and PG Dip in Public Management). I still cannot find a job. I am now in the Eastern Cape (Nelson Mandela University, enrolled for PGCE). I do not have any funding. My mother had to go to a loan shark so that I can pay rent.”

Another says, she struggles to relate to Tintswalo’s story of hope because of her current situation.

“No, I am not Tintswalo. I did get even R350, I am unemployed, my husband works for government, we are suffering a lot, grocery is very expensive. Government does not want to increase the money of government workers. I want to start a business but I can’t because my husband works for government, his salary is enough for buying food only, after that only suffering as we wait another month to buy grocery again.”

But it is not all doom and gloom regarding the President’s story of Tintswalo.

Some did share similar stories to Ramaphosa’s hypothetical character.

‘I am Tintswalo, because my mother served her duties to the country as a taxpayer. And I am Tintswalo because even though I did not go to private school but my government fought for democracy so a black child can have free education and my government made it possible that I get social development money so I can have food and toiletries.”

AUDIO | South Africans share their views on the Tintswalo story:

On Thursday afternoon, during his reply to the SONA debate, Ramaphosa emphasized his “good story to tell” narrative and brought along a couple of Tintswalos who also fell in favour with the ANC government, saying every child born after 1994 is such.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa and his Tintwalos: