Some residents in Kimberley have expressed discomfort about the nationwide cold front. Many expressed how difficult it is to operate in such conditions. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for cold weather conditions for parts of the country.

The homeless pointed out how they do not have any shelters, blankets or winter clothes and have to resort to sleeping in the streets. They are requesting assistance from fellow residents and the Department of Social Development.

“It’s very cold outside. I wonder how the street kids are feeling, hose who are sleeping on the roads and sideways of road, as well as those who don’t even have warm water to take a bath in the morning,” says a community member.

Meanwhile, residents of White City in Soweto say they are struggling to keep warm in this cold due to an electricity outage in the area. The exact cause of the power outage is still unknown at this stage.

According to the SAWS, the cold conditions are expected to last until the end of the week. Some White City residents say they have had no electricity since yesterday.

VIDEO: Chill across SA