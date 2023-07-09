The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also warned of possible snowfall in the Sutherland area in the Northern Cape.

The Cape Metro is already experiencing very cold conditions with intermittent rainfall and strong winds across the Western Cape.

The SAWS urged KwaZulu-Natal residents to be cautious, especially in coastal areas, ahead of the forecast cold.

Forecaster Vanetia Phakhule says other provinces will be affected from tomorrow.

“The cold front has made landfall and it’s already creating very cold conditions over the Western Cape with snowfall over high lying areas. It expected to move east wards affecting the Eastern Cape tomorrow. And there we are expecting snowfall to be relatively thick hence we issued a level six snowfall. As we move toward Monday, the cold will be coming through KwaZulu-Natal, extending to Mpumalanga. We are expecting very cold conditions from Monday in Gauteng, Limpopo, Free State, and the North West and we advise homeless people to find shelter during those cold days.”

Weather report for 09 July 2023: