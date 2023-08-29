A serial rapist has been sentenced to five life terms in the Pretoria High Court. Neo Clifford Mashilo from Soshanguve was also convicted of attempted murder and housebreaking among others.

Mashilo used the same modus operandi to break into homes and rape women in those houses. He was arrested in 2019. The National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana says Mashilo was sentenced to 651 years of direct imprisonment on 45 separate charges.

“Ten of those counts are for rape, 17 are for housebreaking while the rest are for attempted murder, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, possession of a firearm as well as possession of ammunition,” says Mahanjana.