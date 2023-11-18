Some Hammanskraal residents say government has failed them

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Some residents of Majaneng in Hammanskraal who were devastated by a Cholera outbreak which claimed the lives of 29 people in the area this year, say government has failed them.

They say they’ve lost all hope and have given up on politicians.

This comes as South Africans go out to register this weekend for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Studies have found that the water in Hammanskraal was contaminated and not safe for human consumption due to the problems identified at the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant.

Majaneng resident, Bonginkosi Mothoa says despite the water supply challenges he is still willing to go out and register to vote for the national elections next year.

“Where I am staying here is where the Cholera outbreak happened. Most of the fatalities majority of them happened here. We still face the challenges, we don’t have trucks to deliver water. Cholera is related to water and we know that in Hammanskraal we don’t have clean water, we don’t have sanitation. Where we are registering this school is about 90 years old and the children are using VIP toilets, it is just a mess.”

Voter Registration Weekend | Registration underway in Hammanskraal: