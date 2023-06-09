The Free State Department of Health has sought to assure the public that the cholera outbreak remains under control.

At least 32 people are known to have died from cholera-related illnesses in the country, with the most deaths recorded in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

On Thursday, the Free State recorded the province’s second cholera-related death.

Provincial department’s spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says, “We have it under control. We are not complacent. We know it can get out of hand anytime. That is why we are working day and night to make sure people do not get infected with cholera. It can infect anybody anywhere at any time. So that is why we are on the alert.”

A 42-year-old woman from Parys in the Free State is the second person confirmed to have died by the provincial Department of Health following the outbreak of cholera.

Last month a 33-year-old woman from Vredefort died in Parys Hospital as a result of cholera.

The latest death in the Free State brings to 32 the total number of people who have died from cholera since February in the country.