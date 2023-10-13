Sol Plaatje Municipality has less then 14 days to form a coalition

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Political parties in Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality have less than 14-days to form a coalition which will run the municipality.

The ANC lost its majority following a by-election on Wednesday that shifted the balance of power within council.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) bagged more votes than the ANC in the contested ward.

Despite the ANC winning two by-elections contested in Siyancuma Municipality and Kai !Garib Municipality in Kakamas, political analyst Levy Ndou says the ANC will be forced to work harder ahead of 2024 polls.

Ndou elaborates, “If the ANC doesn’t work harder in provinces like the Northern Cape, the possibility of a coalition might also exist, but it is not a forgone conclusion because the ANC has sufficient support amongst South African voters.”