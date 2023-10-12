Patriotic Alliance unseats ANC in Sol Plaatje by-elections

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape has lost Ward 1 to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) by a convincing margin following by-elections at three municipalities across the province yesterday.
The results leave Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality as a hung council that will inevitably be governed through a coalition.
At least six political parties and one independent candidate contested for a seat in the hung municipality.
Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Manager in Northen Cape, Elkin Topkin, says they are satisfied.
Ward One has been without a councillor since the previous ANC councillor resigned and joined the PA.
The ruling party retained control of Ward 6 in Siyancuma Municipality in Douglas and Ward 3 in Kai Garib Municipality around Kakamas.
Residents of Roodepan and Platfontein near Kimberley said they voted in the by-election because they want to see change in their community.
