Patriotic Alliance unseats ANC in Sol Plaatje by-elections

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape has lost Ward 1 to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) by a convincing margin following by-elections at three municipalities across the province yesterday.

The results leave Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality as a hung council that will inevitably be governed through a coalition.

At least six political parties and one independent candidate contested for a seat in the hung municipality.

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Manager in Northen Cape, Elkin Topkin, says they are satisfied.

Ward One has been without a councillor since the previous ANC councillor resigned and joined the PA.

The ruling party retained control of Ward 6 in Siyancuma Municipality in Douglas and Ward 3 in Kai Garib Municipality around Kakamas.

Residents of Roodepan and Platfontein near Kimberley said they voted in the by-election because they want to see change in their community.

Kimberley ANC ward councillor defects to the Patriotic Alliance

The defection of an ANC ward councillor to the PA in Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality will heavily affect the ANC during by-elections.

Tha wasthe view of Political Analyst, Professor Goodfriday Mhlongo from the University of the North West, as soon as the news of the move were announced in July this year.

Professor Mhlongo elaborates in the video below: