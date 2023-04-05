The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has given consumers a slight reprieve as the cost of living continues to escalate.

It has announced a slight decrease in the price of fuel, which has already taken effect.

The department’s spokesperson, Robert Maake, says these decreases are mainly due to the average Brent crude oil prices which have decreased during the period under review.

He says this will lead to lower prices of all petroleum products.

[MEDIA STATEMENT:

MINISTER OF MINERAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MR GWEDE MANTASHE @GwedeMantashe1, ANNOUNCES ADJUSTMENT OF FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE FROM THE 5TH OF APRIL 2023]#BeFuelSavvy#FuelPricesAdjustment#FuelApril2023 pic.twitter.com/SJqC5WCV6P — Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ‏ (@DMRE_ZA) April 4, 2023