Egypt raises wide range of fuel prices

In a letter of intent signed in November 2022, Egypt said it would allow most fuel product prices to rise to bring domestic prices more in line with those in international energy markets.

It also promised to make up for a slowdown in such increases over the previous year. But it subsequently hiked prices only once, in March 2023.

The IMF agreement fell into abeyance last year after Egypt did not follow through on price rises and other commitments, including allowing its currency to move according to market forces, quickly selling state assets and reducing the government’s role in the economy.

The IMF this month expanded the financial support agreement to $8 billion to help Egypt overcome shocks to its economy caused by war in Gaza and after the government renewed its commitment to the reform measures, including a sharp devaluation of the currency. The IMF board has not yet met to approve the new agreement. The official gazette, citing the petroleum ministry, said a quarterly pricing committee raised petrol prices on Friday by 1.00 Egyptian pound ($0.02) per litre, with 80 octane rising to 11.00 pounds, 92 octane to 12.50 pounds and 95 octane to 13.50 pounds.