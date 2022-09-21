The former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head, Robert McBride, has welcomed the arrest of high-ranking police officials in connection with a 2016 over R54 million police tender.

The six accused are expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The accused are facing fraud, theft and corruption charges. McBride who was part of the team which investigated the accused during his tenure at the IPID believes the prosecution has a water-tight case.

He says, “I’d like to first say congratulations, a job well done. I’ve looked at the indictment and it’s watertight as it was three years ago but most importantly from amongst the people here, they conducted a reign of terror against IPID investigators. One was killed, some were arrested, and other people who assisted like Paul O’Sullivan next to me were also arrested as counter investigations against us.”

Video | Six people arrested in connection with a 2016 police tender of over R54 million