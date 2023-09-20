Two police constables have been arrested after they allegedly stole R40 000 in cash from a motorist. It is alleged that the motorist and a friend were driving along the N12 highway in Johannesburg.

Two police officers, who were in a marked vehicle, stopped the two men.

The Hawks’ spokesperson, Thatohatsi Mavimbela, says the officers searched the men’s vehicle and discovered the money stashed underneath the seat.

“The officers questioned the complainant about where he got the money from and requested he produce a bank slip as proof of withdrawal. The police are alleged to have confiscated the money and drove away. The complainant proceeded to the Westonaria SAPS to open a case where the matter was handed to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation.”