Cape Town police say they have arrested nearly 500 wanted suspects on various charges this week.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk, says the charges relate to murder, attempted murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He says they also arrested two suspects in Elsies River after they were found in possession of a large quantity of dagga with a street value of R 20 000.

He says the arrested suspects will appear in various courts this week.

During Operation Vutha Hawe, detectives arrested 483 wanted suspects on charges ranging from murder, sexual offences, to possession of drugs.

Over 1000 arrested after fleeing after committing crimes

During weekday Operation OKae Molao in Gauteng, over 1000 people were traced and arrested for being on the run after committing crimes including Gender-Based Violence. SAPS disrupted illegal mining operation and arrested more than 30 people suspected to be illegal miners in Benoni on Friday. The suspected illegal miners aged between 13-54 were found with explosives and equipment used for illegal mining.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was shot and killed at Lwandle in the Strand outside Cape Town.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk, says a bystander was also shot and injured during the shooting, he says the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

He says the victim from Khayelitsha, was with his three friends when an unknown suspect shot him multiple times to the head and upper body. He succumbed to his wounds.

While a 39 year old female bystander, was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Information collected at the scene confirmed that the gunman only shot the deceased and not any of his friends. Circumstances around the case are still under investigation by the Lwandle police detectives. The motive for the killing is yet to be established.