Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene orders investigation into the murder of six people in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, on Tuesday night.

Three unknown men entered a property and shot at people inside and near the property. Four people were wounded.

This is the third mass shooting in Nelson Mandela Bay this year.

In two other incidents, 12 people were killed in KwaZakhele township in Gqeberha.

The provincial police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says the motive for the shooting is not known.

“Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has immediately instructed detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation to hunt down the perpetrators responsible for the death of six people and further injury to 4 other people at a house in Mdledle Street in Kwanobuhle last [Tuesday] night.”

“Names and ages [of the victims] are still to be ascertained. The motive for the massacre is unknown at this stage. We are investigating 6 counts of murder and four of attempted murder. Lt Gen Mene has condemned the senseless killing and has called on the community to assist police in tracing the perpetrators immediately.”