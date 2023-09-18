The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) should focus on investigating corruption at Eskom rather than going after former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter for bringing criminal activities at the utility to light.

This comes after the SIU said it will meet with Eskom to consider action against De Ruyter for conducting an off-the-books intelligence operation at the power utility to investigate corruption.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage says, “They should be focusing on corruption, sabotage, and the evidence, or the information that’s being provided in those reports, as opposed to going after the individual. We don’t believe there’s been any maladministration. We investigate matters in Eskom and corruption with whistle-blowers, and we don’t have to get their mandate to do so.”

“As far as we’re concerned, De Ruyter is the accounting officer, and he has the right to introduce an investigation like this; he doesn’t need the board’s permission; that’s his fiduciary duty.”

SIU is wrong to focus on Andre de Ruyter: Outa