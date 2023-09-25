The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro received significant rainfall at the weekend. The downpour helped to raise the dam levels in the metro’s drought-stricken areas.

In the past few days, the metro and adjacent towns and cities received various weather warnings for disruptive rains and strong winds.

The sun is currently shining in the metro but more rainfall has been forecast.

Some trees have been uprooted and roofs blown off.

The South African Weather Service’s Garth Sampson says, “Some welcome spring rain fell over the weekend with the main catchment receiving between 30 and 50 mililitres. The good or bad news is that the level nine warning for disruptive rain and flooding in the Joubertina Willomore area still applies.”

He adds: “Although we have clear skies at the moment these conditions are expected to move in overnight. Please visit the SAWS website and listen to the radio for the latest updates.”