Shocking revelations implicating Plaatjies in UFH murders

The state has made some shocking revelations in its quest to have University of Fort Hare (UFH) Head of Investigation and Vetting, Isaac Plaatjies kept behind bars.

Plaajties is applying for bail at the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape. He faces two counts of premeditated murder of Fort Hare employees.

Opposing the application, state prosecutor Advocate Nceba Ntelwa told the court that the applicant’s cellphone was used to send photos of the people who are on the Fort Hare hit-list.

The list is alleged to have contained photos and the price tags for the killings.

It’s also alleged that Plaatjies had telephonic conversations with one of the hitmen before and after the killing of Mboneli Vesele who was the bodyguard to the Vice Chancellor.

Advocate Ntelwa argues that the people on the hitlist will not be safe if Plaatjies is released on bail.