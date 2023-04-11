Various operations across the Western Cape have led to several arrests for the possession of illegal firearms and drugs.

Two men were arrested for being in possession of illegal firearms in Parkwood, following a shooting incident in the area.

Provincial police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says two other suspects who were wanted for murder cases were also arrested.

Twigg says another man was arrested in an informal settlement in Athlone for being in possession of drugs.

“Members were busy with foot patrols in an informal settlement in Athlone when they saw a male between the shacks who started running when he saw the police members on foot. The members gave chase and apprehended the adult male. Seventeen packets of tik, 11 mandrax tablets, 22 units of heroin and an undisclosed amount of cash were found in his possession,” says Twigg.