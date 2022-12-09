Several areas in and around Johannesburg have been flooded following heavy downpour on Thursday night.

Authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions as the rain continues to fall in the city.

Affected areas include parts of Soweto and Lenasia in the south of Johannesburg.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Obed Sibasa has urged motorists to drive with caution.

“Gauteng Road Safety warn motorists and other road users of extremely bad weather conditions and very poor visibility. Roads freeways are wet slippery and dangerous. Majority of roads and freeways across the province are flooded.”

Backlogs

On Tuesday, City Power was under pressure to deal with backlogs following Monday’s’ thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in different parts of the city.

Several trees fell on the roads and driveways and had to be removed. In areas such as Rosebank, Lyndhurst, Sandton and Linden, ice and strong winds damaged infrastructure.

VIDEO: SA Weather | 09 December 2022