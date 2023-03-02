The Johannesburg Water authority says it is keeping a close watch on the water situation as several areas are battling shortages.

Some areas have been without water since Wednesday night.

Spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says affected reservoirs are building up capacity.

“Johannesburg ward is monitoring levels of critical systems impacted by fluctuating supply. Customers in the following supply zones are requested to reduce consumption as systems recover. This includes the Yeoville, Berea, Parktown reservoirs; the commando system which includes Hesteal, Brixton and Crosby reservoirs, the Southhills Tower as well as the Alexander Park reservoir.”

Mopeli adds: “The Commando system as well as the Southhills Tower are both are both affected by low supply from Rand Water. Johannesburg water apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused.”