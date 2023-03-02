Scores of Johannesburg residents are still battling water outages. This despite a power failure at Rand Water’s Vereeniging purification works being resolved.

While the Eikenhof pump station is receiving normal flows, Rand Water’s Waterval and Meredale reservoirs are in recovery, which impacts the capacity of infrastructure, supplied by these reservoirs.

The Commando system servicing the Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill areas is still at critically low levels, due to reduced flows.

Customers in higher-lying areas are experiencing low pressure or no water.

#JoburgUpdates Daily water supply system status updates: Thursday, 2 March 2023 (Morning) ^K pic.twitter.com/p25MuQM7ka — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) March 2, 2023

High levels of load shedding have in the past led to low water levels at reservoirs because many are powered by electric pumps connected to the power grid.

On Wednesday, Johannesburg Water said its reservoirs were extremely low to empty in several areas.

Some reservoirs in the country are now being connected to solar-powered pumps.