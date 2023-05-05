The Senzo Meyiwa case has been postponed to Monday as defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele says he is not feeling well. Ramosepele, who represents accused number one and two, has been cross-examining state witness Mthokosizi Thwala.

Earlier, Thwala told the court that the first person to react when the intruders came in was Longwe Twala.

Longwe is said to have been the boyfriend of Kelly Khumalo’s sister then.

Thwala, who is a friend to the late Bafana Bafana soccer star, is the second witness who was present at Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, when Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014.

Thwala has reiterated that when the intruders came in, they demanded money and cellphones.

Friday court proceedings: