The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial-within-a-trial resumes this morning at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Closing arguments were halted on Monday after accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, wanted his case reopened.

Sibiya also terminated the services of his instructing attorney Sipho Ramosepele, and will now be represented by defence counsel Thulani Mngomezulu.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer captain in 2014.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of confession statements allegedly made by accused one and two.

While interacting with the judge, Mngomezulu told the court he would like to call three new witnesses.

Mngomezulu: “There are certain witnesses that he had intended to call. He instructs me that I must reopen the case on his behalf and call the witnesses that he intends to. It relates to the officers from the SAPS.”

Judge: “Who are those witnesses?”

Mngomezulu: We have got Colonel Leshabane, we have got General Sibiya and Warrant Officer Makhubo.”

